Chris Jones: You can’t get bored, that’s how you get your ass kicked

Getty Images

The Chiefs went 14-2 in the regular season — 14-1 in the first 16 weeks to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

At points, there was some speculation about the Chiefs potentially getting bored during games, causing a bit of a lull. It’s hard to really say that had much of an effect when the team still won 14 out of its first 15 games, though.

On Friday, defensive tackle Chris Jones told reporters Kansas City hasn’t lost its focus in trying to win a second straight Super Bowl.

“You can’t get bored in this league,” Jones said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “That’s how you get your ass kicked.”

The Browns handily defeated the Steelers in last week’s wild-card matchup, which probably was all the signal the Chiefs needed that Sunday’s game won’t be a walk in the park.