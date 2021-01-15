Darrell Bevell feels interview with Lions went well, waiting out process

Getty Images

After a five-game stretch as interim head coach of the Detroit Lions, Darrell Bevell interviewed with the team for a chance to stay in the role full-time moving forward.

In an interview with Brett Favre on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Bevell said on Thursday that he felt good about the interview process with the team and is now just waiting out the rest of their hiring process and hoping for the best.

“They’re just going through the process and they’re taking their time, is something they said they were going to do,” Bevell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s a little bit frustrating just the waiting time. It’s over a week that you’ve interviewed and you don’t get a lot of feedback, you don’t get a lot of information as they’re kind of methodically going through this process. So it’s just a waiting game. I felt like the interview went really well. I was excited to have that opportunity. I thought the team played well down the stretch the last five games that I was in there and just hoping for the best.”

The Lions did appear to play better down the stretch with Bevell in charge after firing head coach Matt Patricia in late November. The did get throttled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 when Bevell was unable to coach due to COVID-19 protocols and Matthew Stafford missed the game due to injury. The beat the Chicago Bears, 34-30, in the first game after Bevell took over and lost close games to the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Bevell said that his interview with the Lions was done virtually despite his presence in Detroit as part of the coaching staff. The team’s brass wanted to keep the interview field level with the same parameters as they worked through the search.

“You start off by you tell them about yourself and then I really had a PowerPoint program on my thoughts about the program and how I want it to run and what I want it to look like,” Bevell said. “And I was able to kind of go through that. As you get done like three hours later, there’s conversation in the middle as they ask questions about some of the things that you’re bringing up. But it was a really good process. Thought they did a thorough job with that.”

In addition to Bevell, the Lions have spoken with former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, new New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.