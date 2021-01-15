Deshaun Watson: “I was on 2 then I took it to 10”

Getty Images

As the Texans try to extinguish the conflagration that its relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson has become, it doesn’t seem to be working.

Watson offered this tweet on Friday afternoon: “I was on 2 then I took it to 10.”

That’s an obvious reference to the manner in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter characterized Watson’s mindset last weekend, explaining that the hiring of G.M. Nick Caserio without involving Watson (as the team had promised to do) pushing the anger level to double digits.

The tweet caps a week during which the Texans clumsily have tried to placate Watson by seeking to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the bye week, which means the Texans won’t be able to talk to Bieniemy until after the Kansas City playoff run ends.

Watson seems to be dug in, and Watson doesn’t seem to be the kind of guy who makes hollow threats. If he’s done with the Texans, the Texans need to come up with a good plan for resolving the situation.

Given their recent trend of coming up with not good plans, don’t count on that happening. Indeed, even if the Texans would fire executive V.P. of football operations Jack Easterby and hire Bieniemy, that possibly wouldn’t do it at this point.