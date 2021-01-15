Falcons announce Arthur Smith as their head coach

Getty Images

The Falcons have landed their new head coach.

The team announced the hiring of Arthur Smith on Friday afternoon. Reports on Friday morning pegged the former Titans offensive coordinator as the frontrunner for the job and the deal was wrapped up over the next few hours.

Smith spent the last two seasons in the coordinator role in Tennessee and oversaw an offense that took flight once Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback. Barring trades, he will have Matt Ryan at quarterback with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at wide receiver in Atlanta.

The Falcons are expected to hire Saints assistant G.M. Terry Fontenot as their new General Manager. He and Smith will be tasked with righting a ship that went off course over the last couple of years.