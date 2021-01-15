Former Broncos scout Hugh Davidson dies at 92

Getty Images

Former Broncos scout Hugh Davidson died recently, the team announced Friday. He was 92.

Davidson’s 30-year career with the Broncos began in 1972 when late front office executive Carroll Hardy offered him a position with the team.

During his tenure with the Broncos, Davidson scouted the northwest region of the country before becoming Denver’s head scout. He was charged with evaluating the team’s top-100 draft prospects, helping the Broncos build a roster that appeared in six Super Bowls.

Stanford quarterback John Elway was among the players Davidson evaluated.

Davidson, a Navy veteran, served two years just after World War II. He enrolled at the University of Colorado in the late 1940s and played fullback for the Buffaloes.

He began his post-military career as a high school football coach in Nebraska. He later had coaching stops at Montana State University and Idaho State University before joining the Broncos.

Davidson was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, his parents, his brother, Verner, and his sister, Althea. He is survived by three daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life for Davidson this summer.