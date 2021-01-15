Jack Conklin, B.J. Goodson, David Njoku questionable for Sunday

USA Today Sports

The Browns got three key players back on the field for Friday’s practice and they’re all listed as questionable.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring/knee), linebacker B.J. Goodson (shoulder), and tight end David Njoku (hamstring) were limited in the final session of the week. All three had missed Cleveland’s Wednesday and Thursday practices and are questionable for the divisional-round matchup against Kansas City.

Conklin was only able to play 17 snaps in last week’s victory over Pittsburgh. But if he’s able to play, the Browns’ starting offensive line would be whole. The club activated starting left guard Joel Bitonio off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Friday.

Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will see how Conklin’s hamstring responds over the next 48 hours.

Tight end Stephen Carlson (groin) was Cleveland’s only player who sat out Friday’s practice. He’s also listed as questionable for the game.