Jason Wright: Washington’s new nickname won’t be some “random . . . bird”

Getty Images

How much longer will the Washington Football Team play as the Washington Football Team?

The team has thousands of submissions from fans, with Washington Red Tails and Washington Red Wolves among those to consider. It’s possible the Washington Football Team could become the permanent name, too.

Team president Jason Wright said this week that the WFT will keep its colors, but it does not appear they are close on choosing a name.

“A few things are starting to become clear,” Wright told 106.7 The Fan, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “No. 1: Burgundy and gold should never change, period. That is a core aspect of the identity of this team and we know it is important from all this research as well to make sure we don’t feel like an expansion club, and we’re tied to the history. We have to keep the burgundy and gold as a centerpiece to all of this.

“The other thing that we heard clearly is that something random would land poorly. We need something that’s connected to the history of the club or to the area or to something else that is meaningful to the fanbase already, meaningful to the area, etc. So picking some random-[expletive] bird mascot doesn’t feel like the right approach, at least from what we’ve seen so far.”

The Eagles, Seahawks, Cardinals, Falcons and Ravens already are taken anyway.

The team’s research has shown fans want a name that conveys “a sense of aggression, of boldness, of edginess” both on and off the field, Wright added.

The team is expected to choose its name sometime in 2021.