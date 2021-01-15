Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely

Getty Images

Last month, Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated, and the team expected him back on the field before the season was over. That didn’t happen, and now it may never happen.

Gordon’s conditional reinstatement has been rescinded and he is now suspended indefinitely again, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

There has been no word on what, specifically, led Gordon to be re-suspended, but he reportedly did not meet all the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Gordon is among the most talented wide receivers in football, but his struggles with substance abuse have derailed his career. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013, but in seven seasons since then, he has played in just 33 regular-season games while missing 79 games thanks to a series of lengthy suspensions. Gordon last played in December of 2019.

The 29-year-old Gordon has had a total of five suspensions during his NFL career.