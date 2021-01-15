Justin Jefferson: Being the fifth receiver drafted was disrespectful

Posted by Charean Williams on January 15, 2021, 8:10 PM EST
Justin Jefferson was the best rookie receiver in the NFL this season. The Vikings receiver totaled 1,400 receiving yards, an all-time rookie record and 465 more than the next closest rookie’s total.

That isn’t what Jefferson was seeking, though.

“I wanted to be the best receiver I can be,” Jefferson told Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on their Huddle & Flow podcast. “I didn’t want to really compare myself to the other rookie receivers. I wanted to be the best receiver in the league.”

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Jefferson are the top candidates for offensive rookie of the year, with the NFL announcing the winner the night before the Super Bowl. Odell Beckham was the last receiver to win the award, taking it home in 2014, and receiver Percy Harvin was the last Vikings player to win it in 2009.

Yet, Jefferson waited a long time to hear his name called on draft day. He was the fifth receiver off the board, following Henry Ruggs III (No. 12), Jerry Jeudy (15), CeeDee Lamb (17) and Jalen Reagor (21). Jefferson was the only rookie receiver to break 1,000 receiving yards, and his 88 receptions topped the rookies, too.

“I kept a chip on my shoulder, if you want to say that,” said Jefferson, who played at LSU. “I just felt like I was one of the top receivers, especially off of the performance I did with the national championship, having over 1,500 yards, having 18 touchdowns. So being the fifth receiver picked up, I felt that was disrespectful on their part.

“I just wanted to prove everybody wrong. All of the doubts about me playing outside, me not being a fast receiver, me not being able to go deep. So this past season, I worked on all of those things. I just tried to clean up my game a little bit more and be that versatile receiver.”

13 responses to “Justin Jefferson: Being the fifth receiver drafted was disrespectful

  1. He’s far and away the best rookie WR in the league, and going forward he will be a top 5 WR in the league regardless of service time.

  2. OMG this character is already entering Antonio Brown territory in terms of being a self-centered diva.

  3. Chip on your shoulder, great. Wanting to be the best, great. Proving everyone wrong, ok. Disrespect? That’s where you lose me. It’s not like he dropped to the 5th round. The draft is a crap shoot most of the time. Just be the best you can be, JJ. The rest of the league knows you’re the real deal and every team that picked a WR ahead of you knows they made a mistake.

  4. As a Cowboys fan no disrespect but I’d still take CeeDee Lamb again over Jefferson.

    I expect him to be WR1 fairly soon.

  6. What in the good Lord’s name is this guy going on about? He was the 22nd player taken in the draft. He walked into a perfect situation, at least relative to the other guys. And he’s somehow pissed off? Hey JJ, how would you like to have been in CeeDee’s shoes, watching Dak Prescott go down in a crumpled heap so early in the season? How about Jalen Reagor enduring Philly’s quarterback disfunction? JJ could have always wound up in Denver, like the other JJ (Jerry Jeudy). Hell, they didn’t even have a quarterback in one of their games this season.

    Jefferson should consider himself lucky that he went where and when he did, and drop the fake disrespect crap. Like my daddy always told me growing up, “Son, bloom where you’re planted.” Jefferson did just that, and he deserves credit for that; but he’d be wise to remember that – along with understanding that his comments makes him come off like a whiney baby – he likely wouldn’t have had the same success in those other NFL cities.

  7. Oh no other talented players got drafted ahead of a guy who only played slot in college. It’s not easy getting draft choices right. The Vikings nailed it, but stop your whining you’re making millions and will make many many more.

  9. At least I’m not the only one struggling to see the disrespect angle. Sorry, teams have needs, rank players a certain way etc. The four guys before you were better fits for the team that picked them in their eyes. Get over it. Go out and prove them wrong, buts it’s not disrespect. It’s life.

  10. Aww poor guys was wronged, yeah right, the more he keeps talking the more we see why he was the 5th one taken.

  11. Are you seriously calling him a diva for that? LOL I’m happy to have that diva on my team!

