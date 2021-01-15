Lions set to interview Todd Bowles Friday

Getty Images

The Lions know they won’t land Robert Saleh as their next head coach and it looks like Arthur Smith is headed elsewhere as well, so they’ll be continuing their search on Friday.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are set to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Friday.

It will be the team’s first head coaching interview since hiring General Manager Brad Holmes on Thursday. That move could accelerate the process of making a hire, although there may also be second interviews to come if the Lions want Holmes to take part in conversations with candidates.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell are the others who have interviewed with the team.