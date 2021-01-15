Mario Edwards suspended two games

Getty Images

Mario Edwards, a defensive end who played for the Bears in 2020 and becomes a free agent in March, will start the 2021 season serving a suspension.

Edwards has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the NFL’s PED policy, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The suspension comes a month after the NFL confirmed it was reviewing an allegation that Edwards was involved in a violent altercation with a woman in October. The incident reportedly happened in Charlotte on October 17, the night before the Bears played the Panthers. Edwards played in that game and continued playing for the Bears after the allegation came to light. It is unclear whether Edwards will face an additional suspension for that incident.

Edwards signed a one-year contract with the Bears in 2020. If he signs with another team in 2021, he will be permitted to spend the offseason and preseason with that team but will have to miss the first two games.