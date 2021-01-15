Matt Milano “pretty confident” Bills can contain Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

After the Titans beat the Ravens in the playoffs last season, then-Titans defensive back Logan Ryan said that the team came up with their defensive plan by watching tape of a Week 14 game between Baltimore and Buffalo.

The Bills lost that game 24-17, but they held Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to 40 rushing yards on 11 carries and 145 yards through the air while picking off one pass. Jackson did throw three touchdown passes, but the experience leaves linebacker Matt Milano feeling positive about his team’s chances this weekend.

“We’re pretty confident in being able to contain him,” Jackson said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com.

The Ravens had some rough patches this season, but they’ve reeled off six straight wins after knocking off the Titans in a postseason rematch. Jackson ran for 136 yards in that win and Milano said the Bills have to “play fast, play free and everybody’s gotta be running to the ball.”

That was also the case last year, but there is one big difference in this year’s matchup between the teams. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a pedestrian 17-of-39 for 146 yards in last year’s game and his improved play this season makes for a very different Buffalo offense than the one the Ravens last saw.