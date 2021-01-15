Myles Garrett feels like he’s due for a big game

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has gone back-to-back weeks without a sack, getting shutout by the Steelers in Week 17 and the wild-card round.

One of the league’s best pass rushers, Garrett looked like a defensive player of the year candidate early on in the eyes. From Weeks 2-7, he registered 9.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles. He had at least one sack in each of those games, recording 2.0 in three of them.

Garrett’s production has dipped a bit since he returned from a stint on the reserve/COIVD-19 list in Week 13. He’s recorded just 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits in the six games since.

So as the Browns head into playing the Chiefs this weekend, Garrett said he “absolutely” feels like he’s due for a big game.

“This would be the game to do it,” Garrett said in his Friday press conference. “One of the best teams in the league, if not the best team in the league. But [they’ve] got to go in there and they’ve got to prove it. And we’ve got to prove that we can battle with anybody.”

To that end, Garrett said the Browns aren’t content just because they’re in the divisional round — even after winning their first playoff game since 1994.

“I mean, we’re here. We might as well be great,” Garrett said. “There’s nobody satisfied with just getting a ticket to the dance. You want to dance with the pretty girl. You want to shoot your shot. The worst she can say is, ‘No.’ So as long as you go out there, you take your best shot, you can be proud of the result. But we’re not satisfied until we see how far we can get.”