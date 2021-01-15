No news on the 2021 Scouting Combine

Getty Images

As of Sunday, it was expected that the fate of the 2021 Scouting Combine would be determined within the next week. Five days later, everyone remains in the dark.

One league source said that the NFL is currently determined to get through the current season before figuring out timing and logistics of the Scouting Combine. The source suggested, however, that the league office has the capacity to focus on both finishing the playoffs and figuring out the Scouting Combine.

“We are trying to plan and have no road map,” the source added regarding the source’s team.

Another source said that nothing is expected soon, based on other communications.

Some expect that, eventually, the league will delay the event and/or determine that there will be no on-field workouts. If the league also scraps Pro Day workouts, the players who currently are training for the various events of the Underwear Olympics are wasting time and incurring wholly unnecessary risk. (Also, the agents who are advancing the associated training fees are wasting money.)

So stay tuned for answers, even if it takes a while for answers to emerge.