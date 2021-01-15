Packers elevate ﻿Brian Price﻿ and ﻿KeiVarae Russell to active roster

Getty Images

The Packers have made a few roster moves in advance of their divisional-round matchup with the Rams on Saturday.

Green Bay elevated defensive lineman Brian Price and cornerback KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster. Price has appeared in the Packers’ last two games, playing 12 total defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the matchups with the Titans and Bears.

Russell played seven special teams snaps in Green Bay’s Week 10 victory over Jacksonville.

The Packers also announced they’ve signed tight end Bronson Kaufusi to a futures contract. He spent the 2020 season with the Jets.