Rams elevate Bryce Perkins, Donte Deayon from practice squad

USA Today Sports

The Rams have made a few roster moves in advance of their divisional-round matchup with the Packers.

Los Angeles has elevated quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive back Donte Deayon from the practice squad to the active roster. In his Thursday press conference, head coach Sean McVay said the Rams may activate three quarterbacks for Saturday’s contest.

Last week, L.A. had only two quarterbacks active — John Wolford and Jared Goff. Goff will start against the Packers with Blake Bortles expected to serve as the backup.

The Rams also signed long snapper Colin Holba to their practice squad on Friday.