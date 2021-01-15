Report: Anthony Lynn is a candidate for Seahawks offensive coordinator position

Getty Imags

There was talk last week that former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn could become a candidate for one of the various head-coaching openings elsewhere. That has yet to come to fruition.

Here’s what has: NFL Media reports that Lynn has spoken with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll about becoming the team’s new offensive coordinator.

Lynn, who would essentially be working for free in 2021 because of his buyout with the Chargers (they’d get a credit for whatever he earns in Seattle), has yet to decide what he wants to do.

A running backs coach from 2003 through 2015, Lynn became the offensive coordinator in Buffalo early in the 2016 season, after Greg Roman was fired. The Chargers hired Lynn to be the team’s head coach after that season ended.