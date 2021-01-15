Report: Dan Campbell the favorite to become Lions head coach

USA Today Sports

It looks like one more head coaching vacancy is off the board.

Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell is the favorite to become the next Lions head coach, according to a report from NFL media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Campbell interviewed with the Lions on Monday. He’s not able to have a second interview with Detroit, which hired Brad Holmes to be its G.M. on Thursday, until the Saints’ season is over.

A former tight end in the league from 1999-2009, Campbell has been with the Saints since 2016. Before that, he was the Dolphins tight ends coach from 2011-2015, spending the last 12 games of the 2015 season as Miami’s interim head coach. The Dolphins were 5-7 under Campbell.

Campbell spent three seasons with the Lions as a player from 2006-2008.

The Lions were reportedly going to meet with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles on Friday, but called off the meeting, per NFL media’s Mike Garafolo. Campbell emerging as the favorite was part of the reason why.