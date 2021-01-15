Report: Duce Staley interviewing for Eagles’ job today

Getty Images

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the day he fired Doug Pederson that he expected Duce Staley to be a candidate for the job. How serious a candidate is the question.

Staley, the assistant head coach and running backs under Pederson, is in Palm Beach, Florida, today interviewing with Lurie for the job, John Clark of NBC Philadelphia reports.

Staley, 45, played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and joined the team’s coaching staff in 2011. He has served on the staffs of Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson.

The Eagles interviewed Staley for the head coaching job in 2016 before hiring Pederson. Staley also was a candidate for the offensive coordinator position before the 2018 season when the Eagles hired Mike Groh.

The Eagles have requested permission to talk to Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith about the job. They already have interviewed Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.