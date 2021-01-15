Report: Falcons focused on Arthur Smith, no second interview with Lions

Getty Images

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has been a popular man this month, but it looks like his tour of teams looking for a head coach is winding down.

Smith has interviewed twice with the Falcons and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is the focus of their head coaching search. It seems Smith is also looking in the direction of Atlanta as Rapoport also reports that he has called off a second interview with the Lions.

Smith also interviewed twice with the Jets, but they hired Robert Saleh on Thursday night so that door is closed.

If all continues to go well between the Falcons and Smith, it may not be long before another vacancy has officially been filled.