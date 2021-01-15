Report: Jay Rodgers, Sean Desai internal candidates for Bears defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Bears have to find a new defensive coordinator following the retirement of Chuck Pagano, and they’re reportedly looking at a couple of internal candidates.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL media, defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and safeties coach Sean Desai are both in consideration for the role.

Rodgers has been the club’s defensive line coach since 2015 — predating head coach Matt Nagy’s tenure. Desai has also been with Chicago longer than Nagy, joining the franchise in 2013 as a quality control assistant. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2019.

As an added layer to the situation, Rapoport reports that Rodgers’ contract is expiring next week and he is expected to draw interest for a potential coordinator role as head coaching vacancies are filled.