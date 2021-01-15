Report: Von Miller is under “criminal investigation”

Getty images

New Broncos G.M. George Paton may be facing an immediate challenge.

According to 9News.com, linebacker Von Miller is “under criminal investigation” by the Parker, Colorado police department.

The department confirmed to 9News.com the existence of the investigation, but provided no details.

“We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations,” a spokesperson told 9News.com. “We haven’t completed the investigation.”

Miller, like all players, is subject to the Personal Conduct Policy for any off-field misconduct. Depending on the severity of the allegations, Miller could be placed on paid leave, at the appropriate time.

The 31-year-old Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury. He’s entering the final year of his current contract, at a compensation package of $18 million.