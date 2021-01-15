Ronald Jones officially questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said earlier on Friday that Ronald Jones will be a game-time decision. Officially, the running back is listed as questionable.

Jones (quad/finger) did not practice on Wednesday, but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He was active for last Saturday’s win over Washington, but did not play a snap in the contest due to his quad injury.

Leonard Fournette will start at running back.

The Buccaneers have also listed safety Andrew Adams (not injury related) and safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) as questionable. Whitehead was not on the injury report until Friday when he was a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) is out after he did not participate in practice all week.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip/quad) did not participate on Friday but has no injury status and is expected to play. Fellow wideout Mike Evans (knee) was a limited participant all week and also does not carry an injury status for Sunday.