Saints’ Will Clapp tests positive for COVID-19

Just two days before a playoff game, a Saints player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Saints backup center Will Clapp has tested positive, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Clapp doesn’t get much playing time (he didn’t play any offensive snaps, and only four special teams snaps, in the Saints’ wild card win over the Bears), but it’s obviously a concern any time a team has a positive test. When Saints running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19, three other running backs had to go on the COVID-19 reserve list as well.

However, Pelissero reports that contact tracing revealed no high-risk close contacts, and there’s optimism that Clapp’s is just an isolated case.