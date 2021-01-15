Shad Khan: We need to be a coach-centric team

USA Today Sports

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has his head coach in Urban Meyer, but the team has yet to hire a General Manager.

From his comments at Meyer’s introductory press conference, Khan hired Meyer first because he wants a team centered around the head coach. Khan declined to specify who will have final say over the 53-man roster, but he made it clear Meyer’s voice and opinions will carry a lot of weight.

“Moving forward, I think the issue of roster control, it’s more technical or symbolic,” Khan said. “My whole aspect — and this started really about 15 months ago — [is] that we need to be a coach-centric team in our organization, where the head coach really has to lead the kind of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be. And the General Manager, myself, we have to support that vision. And somehow, someway that had been lost. And the idea here is more about transparency, collaboration, teamwork, and accountability.

Khan added that he and Meyer have discussed the G.M. role and who it should be, and the hope is that they’ll be able to hire someone in the next week or so.

Both Meyer and the G.M. will report directly to Khan.

“Everybody in the organization, we’re going to be carrying out, obviously, Urban’s vision of the team for the kind of players we want,” Khan said.