Taysom Hill, Latavius Murray questionable for Sunday

The Saints got a couple of key offensive pieces back on the practice field Friday.

Quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray were both limited participants in their only on-field work of the week. Hill hurt his knee last weekend and Murray injured his quad.

Both players have been listed as limited for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The only player ruled out for the Saints is cornerback Patrick Robinson. He returned from injured reserve last week, but is back out with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is set to return after missing last week with a neck injury. He moved from limited to full participation on Friday and does not have an injury designation for the game.