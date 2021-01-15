Tom Brady: Drew Brees is a lot younger than me

USA Today

The first time Tom Brady took on Drew Brees, Brees threw for 293 yards for Purdue, but Brady threw for 250 yards and Michigan won 38-12. That was in 1999, when Brees was a junior and Brady was a senior. And Brady still recognizes that he’s the elder quarterback.

When Brady’s Buccaneers play Brees’ Saints on Sunday, their combined age of 85 will make them the oldest starting quarterbacks playing against each other in NFL history. But Brady turned 43 in August, while Brees turns 42 today.

“He’s a lot younger than me. He’s 18 months younger than me — 18 months ago, I felt a lot better,” Brady said.

Brady and Brees may be meeting for the last time on Sunday. Savor it. Nothing lasts forever, even if these two quarterbacks’ careers feel like they’re coming close.