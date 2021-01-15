Travis Etienne declares for draft

Getty Images

Clemson running back Travis Etienne surprised many people when he opted to return to school for the 2020 season, but he doesn’t have any shockers up his sleeve this time around.

Thanks to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all football players, Etienne was eligible to go back to school in 2021. On Friday, he announced that he won’t be doing that and will be entering the NFL draft.

Etienne leaves Clemson as the ACC’s career leader in rushing yards with 4,952, rushing touchdowns with 70, and total touchdowns with 78. He ran 168 times for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns this season.

That production has led many to rank Etienne as the top running back in this year’s draft class and we’ll find out how high he goes in April.