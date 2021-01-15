Tyrann Mathieu: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt are like double-headed monster

Getty Images

The Browns finished the season No. 3 in rushing this season, largely splitting the load between running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb four games but still had 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hunt tallied 841 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has to defend against the duo in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup, and said this week that they’re like a “double-headed monster.”

“When one checks out of the game, the other one comes in,” Mathieu said, via Mick Shaffer of KSHB. “Both of those guys are elite, I think, in their own way.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo pointed out that the Browns run their entire offense with both backs, which makes Cleveland a little more difficult to defend.

One of the Browns’ paths to victory on Sunday may be to control the ball and the clock through the run game. But even that might not be enough if the Chiefs score at will — and they’ve shown an ability to do just that with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.