Urban Meyer: I can adapt, but between the lines NFL and college aren’t that different

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 15, 2021, 2:17 PM EST
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer is the only active coach who never coached or played in the NFL before becoming an NFL head coach. He says he’s up to the task.

Meyer said today that he recognizes the differences between college football and the NFL, but he also recognizes the differences between coaching today and coaching when he got his first head-coaching job at Bowling Green 20 years ago. And when it comes to Xs and Os, Meyer doesn’t think the differences are very big.

“College football is different,” Meyer said. “The days of coaching the way you did back when I was at Bowling Green, or when I was an assistant coach, the whole country has changed. Everything has changed. You have to adapt. Those who adapt have success, those who don’t fail. That’s the part of the game that I love, to be able to adapt to an NFL player. However, between the white lines, I don’t see a lot of difference. I’ve studied the NFL game for years, but really studied it for the first time in my life the last six months.”

Meyer knows he needs to find the right quarterback, but he doesn’t think that’s more true in the NFL than it was in college.

“When the NFL says it’s a quarterback league, I would say so is college, so is high school, so is Pop Warner. It’s a quarterback sport,” Meyer said.

We’ll all get to see this year how quickly Meyer can adapt to the NFL.

  4. If you look at the offences he has ran, they adapt to the QB (Florida vs Ohio St). He gets what Nick Sabin didn’t get, you can’t bully around millionaires.

  6. Big difference is he won’t be able to recruit significantly better talent than all but a couple other teams.

  7. I love you Urb, but you are in for rude awakening unfortunately…the kids at Bowling Green ain’t the same as these NFL kids

  8. And outside the lines will be no different either. He will create a culture with no accountability and quit when things get tougher.

  11. Meyers is right. “Between the lines” is very similar between college and the pros. The big difference is how one coaches kids vs how one coaches men, very rich men in many cases.

  13. It’s not just the X’s&O’s, it’s about getting multimillionaire young egos to do what you tell them, listen to what you try to teach them. Once they think they’ve made it, way too many revert back to the me-me-me pattern of thought and behavior which college coaches deal with by threatening to bench them. A hard nosed coach like Belichick did suspend a RB, Jonas Grey, who ripped off a series of 100yds+ games, for behavior detrimental to the team (late for meetings, texting during meetings and finally skipping a practice after a 200yd game). Most coach’s would just ignore it rather than alienate the vital player. Meyers power over recalcitrants and malcontents will be far less than in the college game.

  15. College: “Freshmen hope to dress, Sophmores hope to start, Juniors want to score, Seniors want to win.”

    NFL: Multimillionaires who who aren’t craving the coaches blessing as they have proved themselves worthy of the league.

    Yeah – I’m sure he’s right that there is no difference.

