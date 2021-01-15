Urban Meyer: It had to be perfect for me to coach again

Getty Images

Urban Meyer and the Jaguars struck a deal on Thursday to make him the franchise’s new head coach.

In an video on the team’s website, Meyer discussed what led him to return to coaching a couple of years after he citing health concerns for stepping down at Ohio State. Meyer said he “heard this is the best job available” and that he was left with the same impression after looking at what the Jags had to offer.

“It had to be perfect,” Meyer said of returning to coaching. “This was not a knee jerk reaction. This is something I’ve been studying for a long time. Not necessarily this job, but just the NFL. The opportunity presented itself and whether it’s watching film, studying the roster, understanding the salary cap, understanding what we have available to us with the No. 1 pick, the fact that I love Jacksonville . . . Duval and 904 deserve a chance to go win.”

Meyer said that the process of winning “starts with hiring an elite staff” and that will be the focus of his first days in his new position.