Urban Meyer on health: I’m not going to run around like a nut at practice

Urban Meyer’s decision to take the Jaguars head coaching job comes raises a number of questions and those regarding his health is at the top of the list.

Meyer cited health reasons for leaving both Florida and Ohio State, so it’s fair to wonder if that is going to be a concern as he takes on the stressful role of an NFL head coach. Meyer was asked about that during his introductory press conference on Friday.

Meyer said that he plans to delegate more work to his assistants than he might have in the past and that he will make other alterations to his approach to the job.

“I’m not going to be running around like a nut on the practice field. Those days are gone,” Meyer said.

Given Meyer’s history, his health is likely to remain a topic of interest despite his conviction that any issues are in the past.