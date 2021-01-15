Vikings’ offensive coordinator position remains in flux

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak is expected to retire. But he hasn’t yet. Which means that the Vikings aren’t looking for a new offensive coordinator, at a time when competent offensive coordinators are being hired elsewhere.

It’s believed that, if Kubiak leaves, the Vikings will promote someone from within. The top internal candidate is believed to be quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

As an offensive coach recently opined, it could be a tough job to fill with a quality external candidate. Coach Mike Zimmer will be under pressure to win next year, and a bad season could result in everyone getting fired. That’s a lot of extra pressure on a new offensive coordinator.

Given the extent to which the offensive personnel has shifted toward the Kubiak scheme, it makes sense to continue to stay the course with it in 2021. Which means that it makes sense to give the job to Klint Kubiak.

If it works, great. If it doesn’t, the Vikings could be looking for a new offensive coordinator — along with a new head coach, defensive coordinator, etc. — next year at this time.