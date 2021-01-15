Washington interviewing Eric Stokes for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is interviewing an internal candidate for the General Manager job.

Eric Stokes, who is in his first year with the team, has a chance to earn a promotion. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Stokes will get an interview for the vacancy.

Stokes currently serves as the team’s director of pro personnel, a job he began in July.

He followed head coach Ron Rivera from Carolina, where Stokes worked as the senior director of college scouting.

Stokes had a two-year playing career and is completing his 19th season in personnel.

Washington also has Ryan Cowden (Titans), Martin Mayhew (49ers), JoJo Wooden (Chargers) and Nick Polk (Falcons) on its list of candidates.