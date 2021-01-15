Will Taysom Hill be available on Sunday?

Getty Images

Officially, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers. Unofficially, there’s a concern that Hill won’t be able to play with a knee injury.

Per a league source, some of Hill’s teammates privately are saying that Hill won’t play.

Hill was a limited participant in practice on Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hill’s absence, if it happens, would affect the New Orleans offense in a negative way. His versatility, speed, and strength provide the Saints with an important boost.

Without Hill, if that’s indeed what occurs, the Saints would rely exclusively on Drew Brees at quarterback, throughout the entire game.

Hills hasn’t missed a game since making his debut in Week 13 of the 2017 season.