Aaron Jones 60-yard run powers Green Bay touchdown drive

The Packers’ scoring streak continues.

On Green Bay’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, running back Aaron Jones darted up the middle for a 60-yard run down to Los Angeles’ 15.

A few plays later, Jones backed in a touchdown run from a yard out to give the Packers a 25-10 lead. Green Bay went for two, but Aaron Rodgers‘ pass to Jones was incomplete.

In all, the drive was six plays for 75 yards and took just 2:50 off the clock. The Packers have scored on each of their five possessions on Saturday.

Punter J.K. Scott was practicing field goals at halftime in the event kicker Mason Crosby was injured. But despite being tackled on a botched extra point attempt in the first half, Crosby handled kickoff duties following the TD.

The Packers have run the ball particularly well so far, reaching 149 yards on 23 attempts — good for 6.5 yards per carry.