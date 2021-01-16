Aaron Rodgers: It means a lot to host the NFC Championship Game

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has played in four conference championship games. None of them have been at Lambeau Field.

That will change next Sunday when the Packers host either the Buccaneers or the Saints for the right to advance to Super Bowl LV.

“It means a lot,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, following Green Bay’s 32-18 victory over the L.A. Rams. “Jordy [Nelson] and I talked about it years ago … had a lot of starts in this league without being able to host an NFC Championship.”

The Packers had fans at Lambeau for the first time all season. Though the announced attendance was 8,456, Rodgers thought the crowd had an effect on Saturday and will continue to have one next week.

“Hopefully it’s going to be a little colder than it was tonight, but the fans were special,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.