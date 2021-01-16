Aaron Rodgers rushing touchdown run puts Packers up 16-3

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers can scoot.

On third-and-goal from the 1, Rodgers rolled to his right, pump faked to get linebacker Leonard Floyd off the ground, and then ran the ball in for a score.

The Packers have now scored on all three of their possessions. Rodgers is 12-of-16 passing for 115 yards and a passing TD — which came on the previous drive.

But a bad snap on the extra point kept the score at 16-3. Punter J.K. Scott lateraled the ball to kicker Mason Crosby in an attempt to make something happen, but it was no use.

Green Bay has 14 first downs to Los Angeles’ three. The Packers are also 5-of-6 on third down.