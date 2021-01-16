Allen Lazard scores 58-yard touchdown, Packers lead 32-18

Getty Images

The Packers are on the verge of advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

Aaron Rodgers threw his second touchdown of the game midway through the fourth quarter, to give Green Bay a 14-point lead — and he may have done it with a check at the line.

With the Packers lined up for a second-and-6 play at their own 42, Rodgers could be heard over the Fox broadcast saying “Allen!” to get receiver Allen Lazard‘s attention. Replay then showed Rodgers pointing for Lazard to go deep.

The wide receiver got the check, darted up the field, and Rodgers hit him in stride as he got behind the secondary for a 58-yard score.

Lazard nearly had a long catch earlier in the game but couldn’t haul the pass in.

He now has four receptions for 96 yards.

With about five minutes left, the Packers have a 32-18 advantage.