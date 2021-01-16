Allen Lazard: We’re the No. 1 offense, we’re not worried who’s on the other side

Getty Images

The Packers finished the regular season leading the league in scoring. The Rams were the league’s best team in yards and points allowed.

Defense wins championships may be the cliché, but Green Bay’s offense came out on top in the divisional round.

The Packers won 32-18 behind 484 yards of offense — the most the Rams surrendered all year. The previous high was 390.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who had a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, made it seem like that was the expectation.

“We’re the No. 1 offense,” Lazard said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We’re not really too worried about who’s on the other side of the ball. We know who we have.”

Who they have is the league’s likely MVP in Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback finished 23-of-36 for 296 yards with a pair of passing TDs and a rushing touchdown.

And now the Packers will host either the Saints or Buccaneers next week for the NFC Championship Game.