Bengals hire Marion Hobby as defensive line coach

The Bengals hired Marion Hobby as their new defensive line coach, the team announced Saturday.

Hobby, 54, has 26 years of coaching experience, including six years in the NFL. The Dolphins fired him Jan. 7 after two seasons.

“We are excited for Marion to join the Bengals,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “He brings great experience and is a perfect fit with our staff and defensive line room. We look forward to welcoming him and his family to Cincinnati.”

Hobby was the defensive line coach in Jacksonville in 2017-2018 and spent six years at Clemson before returning to the NFL. He coached the Saints’ defensive ends in 2006-07.

Hobby replaces Nick Eason, who served as Bengals’ defensive line coach for two seasons.