Bills, Ravens tied 3-3 at halftime

It’s windy. It’s loud.

It also is one of the most boring postseason games in recent memory thus far.

The Bills and Ravens combined for seven penalties, six punts, three sacks, two made field goals and three missed field goals. The teams also had a total of 17 first downs, 294 yards and six points.

Justin Tucker kicked a 34-yard field goal with four seconds left in the first half to tie the game 3-3 at intermission. Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, hit the left upright on a 41-yard field goal and the right upright on a 46-yard try earlier in the half.

Tyler Bass kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Bills the early lead but then missed from 43 yards.

The Bills have only 114 yards and became the first team in the past 60 postseasons to have no rushing plays in the first quarter. They called one running play in the second quarter, and Josh Allen had a scramble and a kneel down for three total rushes in the first half.

Allen completed 13 of 22 passes for 120 yards.

Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis combined for no catches, while Stefon Diggs had four receptions for 59 yards and John Brown six for 54.

The Ravens have 180 yards, with Lamar Jackson rushing for 18 yards on seven carries. Jackson completed 9 of 16 passes for 123 yards. Hollywood Brown has two catches for 51 yards, and J.K. Dobbins has six touches for 62 yards.