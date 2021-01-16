Brian Daboll appears to be the favorite for Chargers head coaching job

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may be the next head coach of the Chargers.

Daboll has emerged as the favorite for the Chargers, vacancy, according to reports from both the Orange County Register and ESPN.

The Chargers can’t officially hire Daboll until the Bills’ postseason is over, and Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco may have hinted at his interest in Daboll when he said the team would be patient about finding the right coach.

Telesco and Daboll went to high school together, so they have a long history together.

If Daboll does become the Chargers’ head coach, he’s going to a place where the franchise quarterback is in place in Justin Herbert. And the Chargers will hope Daboll can have the same success with Herbert that he’s had with Josh Allen in Buffalo.