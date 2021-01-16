Buccaneers elevate Deone Bucannon from practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made a few roster moves in advance of their Sunday matchup against the Saints.

The club has elevated linebacker Deone Buchannon, offensive lineman Ted Larsen, and safety Javon Hagan from the practice squad to the active roster.

Buchannon and Larsen provide some veteran depth their respective positions. Buchannon signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad on Jan. 6. Larsen has been with the club since Dec. 8.

Hagan, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio University, did not appear in a regular-season game.