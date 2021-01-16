Cam Akers touchdown cuts Packers lead to 25-18

Getty Images

The Rams are back in it.

Los Angeles is down by seven following a touchdown run by Cam Akers late in the third quarter.

Akers lined up in a wildcat formation on first-and-goal and darted up the middle for the TD. Akers had previously gained just two yards on a pair of direct snap plays — one of which had come earlier in the possession.

L.A. narrowed Green Bay’s lead to seven with a hook-and-ladder on a two-point conversion. Jared Goff passed to Van Jefferson on the left side, who then sent a lateral to Akers. The running back was able to walk in for two.

Goff was 7-of-7 passing for 57 yards on the possession. He now is 15-of-17 for 142 yards with a touchdown.

Akers has 16 carries for 82 yards with a touchdown.

But the Packers still lead 25-18 at the end of the third quarter.