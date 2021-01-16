Charlie Strong will join Urban Meyer as Jaguars assistant head coach

Getty Images

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has no NFL playing or coaching experience, has hired a right-hand man who has (checks notes) no NFL playing or coaching experience, either.

Per multiple reports, former Louisville, Texas, and South Florida coach Charlie Strong will join Meyer as the assistant head coach. He’s also expected to coach a position on the team’s defense.

Meyer and Strong spent five years together at Florida, where Meyer was the head coach and Strong served as defensive coordinator.

The Jaguars are taking a calculated risk by entrusting the team to a head coach with so little NFL experience. If it works (like it did for Jimmy Johnson in Dallas 30 years ago), It will be great. If it doesn’t, they can move on and try again with another coach. Like they’ve done for more of the last 20 years or so, since firing Tom Coughlin, the only coach in team history with a winning record.