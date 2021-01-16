Chiefs place Deon Yelder on injured reserve

Getty Images

In advance of their divisional-round matchup with the Browns on Sunday, the Chiefs have made a series of roster moves.

Kansas City placed tight end Deon Yelder on injured reserve. Yelder was questionable to play Sunday’s game with a groin injury after he didn’t participate in Thursday or Friday’s practices.

Yelder caught seven passes for 36 yards in 2020.

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was activated from IR. He’s been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 11. O’Daniel mainly contributes on special teams.

The Chiefs activated tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, and defensive back Chris Lammons from the practice squad for Sunday. The team also signed tight end Evan Baylis and offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho to their practice squad and released defensive back Rodney Clemons from the practice squad.