Cooper Kupp a game-time decision

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won’t know if he’s playing today until he has tested his injured knee in pregame warmups.

Kupp is a game-time decision with bursitis in his knee, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

If Kupp can’t go, it would be a big hit to the Rams’ offense. Kupp was the Rams’ leader with 92 catches and 974 receiving yards during the regular season, and also the Rams’ leader with four catches for 78 yards in the playoff win over the Seahawks.

We may not know if Kupp is playing until 90 minutes before kickoff.