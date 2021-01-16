Cooper Kupp inactive for Rams

Getty Images

The Rams will be without one of their top wide receivers in Saturday’s divisional-round matchup with the Packers, as Cooper Kupp is inactive.

Kupp suffered a knee injury late in Los Angeles’ victory over Seattle last Saturday. Kupp did not practice all week, but was still listed as questionable. He was regarded as a game-time decision for the club, but was apparently unable to play.

Kupp caught 92 passes for 974 yards with three touchdowns in 15 games this season. He didn’t play in Week 17 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He caught four passes for 78 yards in the wild-card round.

Los Angeles is also without starting left guard David Edwards due to an ankle injury. He did not practice all week and was questionable.

But L.A. does have defensive tackle Aaron Donald active. He was limited in Friday’s practice with his ribs injury, but did not have a game status entering the weekend.

Jared Goff is slated to start at quarterback with John Wolford inactive. Los Angeles has two quarterbacks active on Saturday, with Blake Bortles behind Goff. Bryce Perkins was elevated from the practice squad, but is inactive.

In all, Kupp (knee), Wolford (neck), Edwards (ankle), Perkins, linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Brian Allen, and wide receiver Trishton Jackson are inactive.

There were no real surprises on the Packers’ inactives list. Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion) won’t play after he did not practice all week. The rest of Green Bay’s inactives are quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, cornerback Josh Jackson, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, and tight end Jace Sternberger.