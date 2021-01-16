Davante Adams touchdown gives Packers 10-3 lead

Getty Images

The Rams kept the Packers out of the end zone on Green Bay’s first drive.

They couldn’t do it on the second.

Aaron Rodgers fired a fastball for a one-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on third-and-goal. Adams came in motion from left to right, evading cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the defensive backfield. Ramsey was demonstratively upset following the play.

The entire drive took 14 plays and went 84 yards, taking 7:59 off the clock.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped the Packers out by committing an unnecessary roughness penalty by grabbing an offensive lineman’s facemask following an incomplete pass.

The Packers have a 10-3 lead, but could have an issue on defense. Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes is questionable to return with a thumb injury. He is Green Bay’s defensive signal-caller.